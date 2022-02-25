Bell Elementary students honor singers, songwriters at Black History Month program

“We’re celebrating Black history through music which is so appropriate because American music would not exist without Black history."

TYLER, Texas — Screams of excitement filled the cafeteria as second- and third-grade students of Tyler ISD’s Bell Elementary School warmed up for a live performance celebrating Black History Month.

For two months, students have been preparing to honor Black singers and songwriters that have impacted the music industry.

Lyndsay Boone, music teacher at Bell Elementary, said she is honored to conduct this show for parents, especially because of the impact Black artists have on music.