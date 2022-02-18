Inaugural Black History Month Gala to be hosted by Texas African American Museum

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from January 2021.
The Texas African American Museum (TAAM) will hold its Inaugural Black History Month Gala this Saturday, February 19 from 6-8 pm at Hollytree Country Club.
The Inaugural Black History Month Gala will feature a special guest speaker. Humanitarian, author, actress, producer, prolific public speaker, and former wife of boxing great Muhammad Ali, Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali.
Dr. Camacho-Ali's topic will be "A Time of Reckoning-Healing the Past."
Texas African American Museum was established in 2016. This will be the museums first Black History Month Gala, which their focus is to educate and historically preservation of African American History on a regional and national level.