Inaugural Black History Month Gala to be hosted by Texas African American Museum

Humanitarian, author, actress, & former wife of boxing great Muhammad Ali, Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali will be the guest speaker.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from January 2021.

The Texas African American Museum (TAAM) will hold its Inaugural Black History Month Gala this Saturday, February 19 from 6-8 pm at Hollytree Country Club.

The Inaugural Black History Month Gala will feature a special guest speaker. Humanitarian, author, actress, producer, prolific public speaker, and former wife of boxing great Muhammad Ali, Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali.

Dr. Camacho-Ali's topic will be "A Time of Reckoning-Healing the Past."