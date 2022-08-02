LEAVE A LEGACY: East Texas' Myrtis Dightman was 1st Black rodeo star to compete in National Finals Rodeo

"He said that he never saw any black cowboys competing in rodeo."

CROCKETT, Texas — Before cowboys like Myrtis Dightman, Bill Pickett and Nat Love are known to be one of the first of a few African-American cowboys that ruled the wild-west during the 1800 and 1900s.

During those times, African-Americans weren’t given the opportunity to compete in rodeos due to segregation and discrimination.

Dightman changed that by becoming the first black cowboy and bull rider to compete in the National Finals Rodeo in 1964.

“He's known now as the Jackie Robinson the rodeos, said Mytris Dightman Jr. “When you make history there now the challenge and the challenge was to keep going to be the best cowboy.”

Dightman proved to be one of the best cowboys, he qualified for the National Finals Rodeo six times during the 1960s and 70s to become top ranked in professional bull riding.

Dightman’s determination and eagerness to complete and win broke racial barriers surrounding Black cowboys and rodeos.

Today, at 86-years-old, Dightman, along with his children and grandchildren, help to train the next generation of cowboys and cowgirls of all races to compete in state and national competitions, right in his hometown of Crockett...where it all started.

“Just to keep rodeo alive, back in those days they did not have that but now, their kids are 9-years old to 18-years old competing to become a world champion,” said Dightman Jr.

A bronze statue stands at the entrance of the Porth Ag Arena in his honor in Crockett. The rodeo arena is set to host its annual labor day rodeo on Sept. 5.