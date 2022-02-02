ETBU kicks off Black History Month celebration

MARSHALL, Texas — Officials at East Texas Baptist University announced the official kickoff for its annual Black History Month Celebration.
Its special lineup of events goes on all month and is hosted by the following organizations: the Black Student Association (BSA), Joyful Praise Ministry, Cultural Outreach Ministry, Student Government Association (SGA), the Dept. of Multicultural Affairs and the Dept. of Student Life.
ETBU Black History Month Celebration lineup:
- Wed. Feb. 2 | Wardrobe Wednesday
- Thu. Feb. 3 | Protect Your Crown
- Wed. Feb. 9 | Love and Mental Health
- Thu. Feb. 17 | Open Mic Night
- Fri. Feb.18 | Real Talk
- Tue. Feb. 22 | Food Truck Tuesday
- Thu. Feb. 24 | Throwback Thursday
- Mon. Feb. 28 | African-American Read-In Celebration
Click here for a full breakdown of ETBU's Black History Month Celebration lineup.
For more information on ETBU, click here or call Laura Corsey at (903) 923-2326.