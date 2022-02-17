Black History Month open house set at former Longview hospital

Original hospital opened March 15, 1940 and served mostly Black patients.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A piece of Longview’s history, renovated into office space, will host the last of three open house events Saturday.

The Camp Normal Industrial Hospital open house is a Black History Month recognition of the role the hospital played among the city's Black community.

Helaman Bowers, owner of HR Bowers Plumbing and Mechanical, and local builder Roger Caviness are the owners of the building at 506 W. Methvin St. that originally was built as a hospital to serve mostly Black patients.