Black History

Community members reflect on historic Tyler neighborhood 'The Cut'

The celebration of Black history is every day and not just in February. Black history is actually American history.

TYLER, Texas — The unforgettable historic neighborhood ‘The Cut’ still roams the minds of many, especially those who grew up in north Tyler.

With the help of Larry D. Wade Sr., East Texas residents on Thursday night took a mental trip in history to keep stories alive of the Black business district that was popular during the segregation era.

The Cut was once located at the north side of Tyler and was a center for Black-owned businesses such as Green Top Cafe, Young’s Pharmacy and the Harlem Theater, Wade said.

