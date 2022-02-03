Local HBCU to host Black History event with national recording artist

On Feb. 25, the Texas College Choir is hosting a Black History Gospel Workshop featuring special guest clinician and national gospel recording artist Lamar Campbell.

TYLER, Texas — Texas College is putting on a special event in honor of Black History Month.

On Friday, Feb. 25, the Texas College Choir is hosting a Black History Gospel Workshop featuring special guest clinician and national gospel recording artist Lamar Campbell, also known as "Soup", from Indianapolis.

Campbell is known for his hit song "More Than Anything."

East Texans can be a part of this memorable event celebrating Black History Month beginning at 7 p.m. on Facebook live.

Call (903) 283-6383 for more information on the Texas College Choir's Black History Gospel Workshop.