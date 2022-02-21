BBB announces 2022 Awards for Excellence winners

Presented to five companies and one nonprofit organization which display honor and integrity in all aspects of their operations.

TYLER, Texas — Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas (BBB) presented the first televised production of the 2022 BBB Awards for Excellence on Sunday.

The BBB Awards for Excellence were presented to five companies and one nonprofit organization which display honor and integrity in all aspects of their operations; toward their employees, vendors, customers and within their community.

“The BBB Awards for Excellence brings recognition and celebrates East Texas businesses and charities who go above and beyond for their employees, their clients, and their communities,” said Mechele Agbayani Mills, president and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas. “As organizations continue to face challenges prolonged by the pandemic, they had to work even harder to be role models in the marketplace in 2021.”