x
Black History

Texas African American Museum to host Dr. Camacho-Ali for Black History Month

Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, former wife of Muhammad Ali, is the guest speaker for this memorable event set for Saturday, February 19 at the Hollytree Country Club.
Credit: Courtesy - Texas African American Museum
Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, former wife of Muhammad Ali, is the guest speaker during this historic event to highlight Black History Month in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas African American Museum will hold a special night of history and education to highlight Black History Month.

Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, former wife of Muhammad Ali, is the guest speaker for this memorable event set for Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Hollytree Country Club, located at 6700 Hollytree Drive in Tyler. The event begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are $50 each.

The topic of discussion is 'A time of reckoning, healing the past.'

For more information on next month's program, contact Gloria Washington at (903) 283-6089.

Guest Speaker:
Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali

Topic:
A time of reckoning, healing the past

Date:
Saturday, February 19, 2022

Time:
6 p.m.

Cost:
$50 (table sponsorship is available)

Location:
Hollytree Country Club - 6700 Hollytree Drive, Tyler, TX, 75703

   

