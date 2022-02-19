Texas African American Museum to host Dr. Camacho-Ali for Black History Month

TYLER, Texas — The Texas African American Museum will hold a special night of history and education to highlight Black History Month.

Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, former wife of Muhammad Ali, is the guest speaker for this memorable event set for Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Hollytree Country Club, located at 6700 Hollytree Drive in Tyler. The event begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are $50 each.