Tyler ISD spotlights 3 professionals for Black History Month

2 campus principals and a Tyler ISD alumnus making an impact in the community.

TYLER, Texas — For Black History Month, Tyler ISD spotlights individuals who are making an impact in the community.

Justin Simmons, a principal at Hogg Middle School is asked what inspired him to become an educator.

"Knowing where the pioneers started and knowing the pathway that they laid out for you kind of helps with the trajectory," Justin Simmons said. "It’s paying homage...paying it back. It’s kind of like getting handed the baton."

Kim Simmons, a principal at Dixie Elementary was also asked what inspired her to become an educator.

"I looked at the things my teachers did, and the first thing they did was build a relationship with us, before even trying to teach us a thing, and that was so important to me,"Kim Simmons said.

District 2 City Councilman, Broderick McGee was asked about the importance of Black History Month.