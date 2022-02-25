Group donates new portrait to Tyler's Texas African American Museum

The portrait is of Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. Secretary of State, American diplomat, political scientist, and lifelong civil servant.

TYLER, Texas — A celebration of Black History Month was held Friday at the Texas African American Museum in Tyler, where a new portrait was donated by the Texas Minority Coalition.

“This museum holds and hosts a lot of African American artifacts encasing our history throughout the years,” said museum Executive Director Gloria Washington.

Celebrating Black history shows America has come far, but there is still progress to be made, Washington said.