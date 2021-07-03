Longview students say education on race issues are key

LONGVIEW, Texas — It’s not uncommon for Longview high school seniors Aretha Raibon, Jia Lewis and Najah Jackson to look around their advanced classes and realize they’re the only Black students in the room.
“It’s harder for me because I had to show myself, I had to present myself like, ‘Hey, I’m going to do this’ because I feel like people of color, Blacks and Hispanics, have to do that,” said Jackson, who attends Spring Hill High School. “I wouldn’t say that it’s a motivational problem, because it’s not. It’s that we have to work 10-times harder.”
All three young women said they feel a responsibility to educate, break barriers and help other students of color.
“Not only trying to do that but work and go to school, it puts a lot on your shoulders when people are looking to you to do something, especially during Black History Month,” Lewis said. “As long as what you’re doing is from your heart and you know that this is something you desire to do, to me it just kind of flows over. I get it — I’m not perfect but I will try my hardest to educate. Doing things like that carries a lot of pressure, but it’s not going to stop me from doing what I’m doing.”
