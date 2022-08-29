BLOOMTOWN: Several businesses apply for permits in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Business is blooming in the Rose City with several permits for developments and new locations in the works, including a salon with a speakeasy, a second Chipotle, new workout facilities and school upgrades.
According to the city of Tyler permit website, a second Chipotle restaurant will be built in the Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler. The permit for the upcoming location was approved Aug. 25.
The current Chipotle in Tyler is in front of Broadway Square Mall at 4751 S. Broadway Ave.
Near Javi's in Tyler, the website shows a business called Baroness Salon & Suites has applied for a permit at 7258 Old Jacksonville Highway. The information notes a portion of this facility has been proposed as a "speakeasy/bar."
The city approved the permit application on Aug. 4.
Other notable permits issued in August include:
- Second location for Raising Cane's located at 513 S Southeast Loop 323
- Renovations to Hubbard Middle School located at 1300 Hubbard Drive
- New TISD Early College High School located at 3013 Earl Campbell Drive
The City also issued 38 Certificates of Occupancy permits for August, including the following:
- Thomas Hotel in downtown Tyler, located at 109 E Erwin Street
- Cyclebar located at 5868 Old Jacksonville Hwy Suite 200
- Cumberland Academy Upper Middle School located at 2448 Roy
Rd
- Ruby's Mexican Restaurant #3 located at 3502 S Broadway Ave
Suite 408
