BLOOMTOWN: Several businesses apply for permits in Tyler

Some developments include a salon with a speakeasy, a second Chipotle, new workout facilities and school upgrades.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Business is blooming in the Rose City with several permits for developments and new locations in the works, including a salon with a speakeasy, a second Chipotle, new workout facilities and school upgrades.

According to the city of Tyler permit website, a second Chipotle restaurant will be built in the Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler. The permit for the upcoming location was approved Aug. 25.

The current Chipotle in Tyler is in front of Broadway Square Mall at 4751 S. Broadway Ave.

Near Javi's in Tyler, the website shows a business called Baroness Salon & Suites has applied for a permit at 7258 Old Jacksonville Highway. The information notes a portion of this facility has been proposed as a "speakeasy/bar."

The city approved the permit application on Aug. 4.

Other notable permits issued in August include:

Second location for Raising Cane's located at 513 S Southeast Loop 323

Renovations to Hubbard Middle School located at 1300 Hubbard Drive

New TISD Early College High School located at 3013 Earl Campbell Drive

The City also issued 38 Certificates of Occupancy permits for August, including the following: