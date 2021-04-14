DISCONTINUED: BLUE ALERT: Burleson Police Department searching for man in connection to serious injury of an officer

Police are searching for Jerry D. Elders after he is alleged to have used his truck to harm an officer.

BURLESON, Texas — The Burleson Police Department is searching for Jerry D. Elders in connection to a serious injury of a law enforcement officer.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, the Burleson Police Department said.

Elders is described as white, male, 39 years old and 5’11. He is 165 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

The suspect could be drivign a silver, 2014 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, with texas license plate DKB6819. The vehicle has front-end damage.

Law enforcement officials believe this vehicle to be associated with the serious injury of a law enforcement officer, involving a serious risk or threat to the public and other law enforcement personnel.