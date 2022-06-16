It's Blueberry Season: Local farm thriving

Blueberries have been plentiful this year at the Tyler Berry Farm due to the recent hot weather.

TYLER, Texas — The month of June marks the return of everybody's favorite blue fruit: blueberries!

Despite the early start to summer in East Texas, the Tyler Berry Farm is thriving.

"It's actually been the best year in a long time for our blueberry season," owner Addie Wiggins said . "The freeze last year was the worst year. But this year, the sun is growing a bunch of blueberries. So, we've had a really good year so far."

Addie and Marshal Wiggins co-own the Tyler Berry Farm. They said that strawberries were their first victim from the scorching heat. However, blueberries have been loving the heat so far. And of course, they're just as tasty as ever.

Temperatures hovering around 100 degrees are usually a deterrent for many outdoor activities. But the berry farm has been seeing a steady flow of blueberry enthusiasts regardless.

"The crowds have been good, but I feel like it may have been just a little less due to the heat," Wiggins said. "It just gets hot so quick. When you look outside and it's 100 degrees it makes it pretty hard to go outside and pick berries."

Blueberry season is immediately followed by another popular one: purple hull peas! And as Marshal Wiggins says, the peas are a big fan of the warmer weather.

"The purple hulled peas are a hot season crop, they love the heat. So, they're going to do pretty well," Wiggins said.

Purple hull pea season begins in August. In the meantime, blueberry season has just begun and is in full force until around mid-July.