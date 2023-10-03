Bluebonnets will soon bloom in East Texas

The ice storm that passed through East Texas will not affect how many bluebonnets we see, but the rainfall in October and November will.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Spring is around the corner and that means it’s almost bluebonnet season.

"Did you have a wet fall or a dry fall and if those seeds that germinate in October and November if they got moisture in a good development, they’ll go through the winter without a problem," Executive Director for the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, Steven Chamblee said.

Bluebonnets are not just another wildflower, they’re the lone star state flower and there are seven species of bluebonnets.

"But they’re all considered the state flower. The Indian paint brush is a very popular one (with the colore) orange, that has it going through there," Chamblee said.

It won’t be long before we start seeing these amazing flowers on our timelines. In fact, bluebonnets have already blossomed in parts of our state.

So when is the best time to take those iconic photos here in East Texas?

"Now that depends, it’s a little variant on temperature but probably late March to late April, is the bluebonnet perfect time," Chamblee said.

And to enjoy the bluebonnets, you want to be mindful of creatures that may be lurking among the blooms.

"Snakes and also fire ants. You’re looking at the field of bluebonnets and those fire ants haven’t gone any where," Chamblee said.



If you really want to get to Bluebonnet heaven, Steven said the best place to go is to Ennis.

"Ennis is the official Bluebonnet capital of the world. They got a lot of bluebonnets in Ennis, and other places (like) Waxahachie, Brenham, and Washington County (is) very famous for their bluebonnets down there," Chamblee said.