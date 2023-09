The Kim Donnette Band has been selected to perform during the International Blues Challenge in January, and the group is raising funds for the trip.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A group of East Texas musicians will be heading to Memphis to compete against some of the world’s best blues bands.

The Kim Donnette Band has been selected to perform during the International Blues Challenge in January, and the group is raising funds for the trip.

“We’re East Texas-ified,” Donnette said. “This is a huge deal, and we’re excited because we’re going to be representing Texas.”