BMW of Tyler, Pokey O's hosting special event for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Pokey O's food truck will be at the dealership beginning at 2 p.m. so people can get a sweet treat on a hot summer day.
TYLER, Texas — BMW of Tyler will hold a special event to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Tuesday, Aug. 4. 

Pokey O's food truck will be at the dealership beginning at 2 p.m. so people can get a sweet treat on a hot summer day. The first 100 visitors will receive a free ice cream sandwich.

“BMW of Tyler is a longtime supporter of all local businesses, and we are pleased tohave this opportunity to support Pokey O’s while giving back a bit to the community," BMW of Tyler Owner Jim Teeter said.

For more information on the event, people may visit BMW of Tyler and Pokey O's.
