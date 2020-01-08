BMW of Tyler, Pokey O's hosting special event for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Pokey O's food truck will be at the dealership beginning at 2 p.m. so people can get a sweet treat on a hot summer day.

TYLER, Texas — BMW of Tyler will hold a special event to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Pokey O's food truck will be at the dealership beginning at 2 p.m. so people can get a sweet treat on a hot summer day. The first 100 visitors will receive a free ice cream sandwich.

“BMW of Tyler is a longtime supporter of all local businesses, and we are pleased tohave this opportunity to support Pokey O’s while giving back a bit to the community," BMW of Tyler Owner Jim Teeter said.

For more information on the event, people may visit BMW of Tyler and Pokey O's.