Boat prices surge amid foam shortage caused by Texas winter storm

A shortage of a key raw material used to make hundreds of products is now causing many problems for shoppers nationwide.

You've probably heard about the pickup truck shortage and maybe the furniture shortage, but the shortage of boats is even worse. Would you believe all three of them are connected?

Frank Jones restores old boats like his beautiful 1948 Chris Craft. He is glad he is not buying right now because the boating business is a rocky.

"[It's] crazy," Jones said. "The prices are off the scales."

Used boat prices, just like used cars, are up about 30% this year due to a unprecedented shortage of new boats.

Brad Cummins shows us one of four boats for sale inside his store, a new model for Crownline that's going for around $220,000.

There's just one boat out front his store when usually they have dozens for sale.

"We have boats ready to be shipped here that are sold units but are being held back by the foam shortage," Cummins said.

Yes, a shortage of foam— not computer chips— is now the reason for delays of couches, mattresses, and boats.

It's not COVID-19 but the winter storms that hammered Texas plastic plants.

"Resin became an issue, foam became an issue for the seats," Cummins said.

Just like with pickup trucks and furniture, boat dealers say you need to plan ahead and order one now if you want a boat for next summer.

"If they want to be on the water for next season, they definitely need to come in today," Cummins said.

Looking for a used boat? Just like with pickup trucks, prices are insane. Jones says he'll keep his vintage Chris Craft...unless someone makes him an offer, of course.

The foam shortage is not impacting automakers as much because they buy so much, they get to the front of the line.