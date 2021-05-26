Boating safety ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

National boating safety week is from May 22nd to May 28th

East Texas is home to a number of lakes offering plenty of options to relax and have fun. And with only days away from Memorial Day weekend, it might be time to review some water safety.

Joe Dominy, with Lake Tyler Marina, says to expect busy days ahead.

"The lake will be full this weekend," Dominy said. "It's going to be a nice weekend. There's going to be a lot of people out and just be very cautious on what you're doing."

Boating safety week began on May 22nd and goes until May 28th. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wants new and experienced boaters to stay safe and smart on the water as peak boating season begins.

Kim Sorensen is the boating educator with Texas Parks and Wildlife.

"Boat owners have a lot of responsibility as far as safety for their vessel as well as other boats in the area," Sorensen said. "So we encourage people to not drive at excessive speed, especially on busy holiday weekends like this, and keep your head on a swivel. Be aware of your surroundings at all times."

According to the department, from January to April of this year there has been a 40% increase in boating fatalities over the same time last year.

"Nationwide, about a third of the boating fatalities are coming off of paddle craft right now and a majority of the drownings are because people are not wearing their life vests," Sorensen said.

As part of their "Rock the Boat" campaign, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has five reminders for you:

Jesse Arnold has been coming to Lake Tyler for years and now enjoys bringing his family.

"Be aware of your surroundings at all times," Arnold said. "I mean of course, we're all out here to have fun but if no one is being safe then there's no fun in that."