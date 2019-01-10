TYLER, Texas — Tyler City Councilman Bob Westbrook has announced a run for the Smith County Commissioners Court in the March 3 Republican Primary.

Westbrook will run against Commissioner Terry Phillips, a real estate investor who is in his third four-year term. Phillips was first elected in 2009.

Westbrook lives in The Woods subdivision, which is part of Precinct 3. The precinct also includes portions of Tyler, New Chapel Hill, Lindale, Winona, Hideaway, Arp and Overton, and some of the county’s most rural areas.

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.