Longview alum, NFL Pro Bowler Bobby Taylor bringing new youth football experience to East Texas

A Longview High School graduate and former NFL Pro-Bowler is bringing a new football experience to East Texas.

According to Bobby Taylor, NFL FLAG is coming to Longview.

"My team and I have partnered with Lobo Athletics and Longview High School to bring this awesome experience," Taylor said. "Our mission is to provide a fun, safe, competitive, and inclusive experience for boys and girls ages 4-14."

Taylor was a three-year starter for the Lobo football team and was on the 1992 Longview Lobos state championship basketball team. He attended the University of Notre Dame where he earned honors as a consensus first-team All-American.

He was plucked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of th3 1995 NFL Draft. In 2002, Taylor was named First-team All-Pro and played in the Pro Bowl. In 2003, Taylor left Philly to go to the Seattle Seahawks where he finished his playing career.

"We hope to continue to raise the bar when it comes to youth sports and provide an experience like no other," Taylor said. "With the help of the NFL, NFL FLAG, and EVERYKID SPORTS we are able to offer scholarships that cover up to 94% of the registration cost for players that are receiving Medicaid, SNAP or WIC benefits. We hope this partnership insures that ALL boys and girls that want to play flag football get the opportunity to regardless of the cost."

The inaugural season is set to begin March 27 at Lobo Stadium in Longview and will run about six weeks. This double header league is only with about a two-hour commitment a week.