Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Longview earns state recognition

LONGVIEW, Texas — This is what a Texas treasure looks like: 55 years in operation, all in the same location, with family members and the love of the community interwoven into the business' ongoing story.

The Texas Historical Commission has awarded Bodacious Bar-B-Q on Mobberly Avenue in Longview a "Texas Treasure Business Award," which the state created in 2005 to recognize for-profit businesses that have been in continuous operation for at least 50 years.

Roland Lindsey, now deceased, started the restaurant with his wife, Nancy. It now has more than a dozen locations across East Texas, in addition to the flagship restaurant on Mobberly Avenue. He died in September 2018 from cancer, but his family has carried on the business.