Iconic Bodacious on Mobberly temporarily closes as pitmaster departs to open new BBQ joint

The late Roland Lindsey, founder of Bodacious Bar-B-Q, first opened the Mobberly location in 1968.

LONGVIEW, Texas — As pitmaster Bryan Bingham departs Longview's iconic Bodacious on Mobberly to start his own barbecue venture, the longtime restaurant is temporarily closing its doors to make repairs and updates to its building.

Bingham plans to open Sunbird Barbecue in about two weeks at Heritage the Market at Green Top, 7486 U.S. 259 in Longview. Opening day will be announced soon, pending final inspections.

"When I first got into cooking and into barbecue, it’s always been my dream to open up my own place," Bingham said Wednesday. "It just felt like it was time."