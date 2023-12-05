Hero who drowned while rescuing kids from Brays Bayou positively identified

Miguel Calzada, 23, went missing Wednesday after he and another man realized the kids were in trouble and jumped in to save them.

HOUSTON — Police have confirmed the identity of the young man whose body was recovered from Brays Bayou Friday morning

The good Samaritan who died trying to save a couple of kids was Miguel Calzada, 23, the Houston Police Department said Monday.

He went missing Wednesday after he and another man realized the kids were in trouble and jumped in to save them. They rescued both 12-year-olds the second good Samaritan also made it out safely.

Calzada wasn't a strong swimmer and he was swept away in the current. His body was found near Texas Spur 5 and Wheeler Road and recovered by HPD's dive team.

The search for Miguel Calzava

On Thursday, family, friends and church members joined in the search efforts in an area near the Texas Medical Center.

Claudia Moreno, Calzava's sister, said her brother would give anything he had to help someone in need.

"He could have $20 but you don’t have nothing ... he’ll give it to you. He’s the best uncle for my daughter. He’s so sweet and caring," Moreno told us before her brother was found.

She also said the incident serves as an important reminder to parents and children to stay away from the bayou's edge to prevent something like this from happening again.