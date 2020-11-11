BODY CAM VIDEO: House destroyed, family dog missing after overnight fire in Lufkin

According to the the Lufkin Police Department, around 11:20 p.m., crews were called to a house fire at 1300 Houston Street that originated in the laundry room.

LUFKIN, Texas — A house in Lufkin was destroyed following an overnight fire.

According to the the Lufkin Police Department, around 11:20 p.m., crews were called to a house fire at 1300 Houston Street that originated in the laundry room.

The female homeowner's surveillance system and her dog, Luna (a pit bull), alerted her to the blaze.

"She managed to get everyone out of the home, including her young child, before it became engulfed in flames," the LPD said. "The woman could not find Luna after getting to safety."

WATCH THE FIRE IN THE VIDEO BELOW:

Firefighters quickly responded and began working to contain the fire which had spread from the laundry room into the attic. The fire was under control around midnight, with firefighters continuing to monitor for hotspots into the early morning hours.

"At the time firefighters left the scene, the homeowner still had not found her dog," the LPD said. "Please say a prayer that they find Luna."