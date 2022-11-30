CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Authorities are investigating after a decomposing body was found in the basement of a home in the 2700 block of Noble Road in Cleveland Heights.
A city official tells 3News that police responded to the scene around 11:41 a.m. Tuesday where a person who recently purchased the property reportedly found the body.
The body has since been identified as 71-year-old Nina Fielden. Authorities tell 3News there were "no signs of trauma." We've also learned that Fielden was listed as the owner of the house.
"The person who found Ms. Fielden’s body told detectives that he had recently purchased the home through Cuyahoga County as part of a sheriff’s sale," according to Mike Thomas, Director of Communications and Public Engagement for Cleveland Heights. "He told detectives he had visited the site to check on the property."
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter
MORE HEADLINES:
- 'I'm just trying to get home': 911 audio released after Lake County road rage incident
- Vermilion Fire Marshal crashes car into fire station following health incident
- Man sentenced in deadly hit-and-run that killed 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland
- 'Leave now! Get away from my property!' Owner of 'A Christmas Story' House in Cleveland seen yelling at film's actor Yano Anaya amid property sale
- Video shows man's arrest after suspect allegedly drove into restricted area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
- Daughter of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick speaks in court during suspect’s arraignment in deadly hit-and-run incident
Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on Nov. 28, 2022.