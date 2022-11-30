The body has since been identified as 71-year-old Nina Fielden.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Authorities are investigating after a decomposing body was found in the basement of a home in the 2700 block of Noble Road in Cleveland Heights.

A city official tells 3News that police responded to the scene around 11:41 a.m. Tuesday where a person who recently purchased the property reportedly found the body.

The body has since been identified as 71-year-old Nina Fielden. Authorities tell 3News there were "no signs of trauma." We've also learned that Fielden was listed as the owner of the house.

"The person who found Ms. Fielden’s body told detectives that he had recently purchased the home through Cuyahoga County as part of a sheriff’s sale," according to Mike Thomas, Director of Communications and Public Engagement for Cleveland Heights. "He told detectives he had visited the site to check on the property."

