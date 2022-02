This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Dept. is investigating after a body was found on the side of Troup Highway Tuesday morning.

According to the TPD, the body was discovered around 8:20 a.m. in the 6200 block of Highway 110 S.

Det. Andy Erbaugh confirmed the body was found on top of a raised manhole.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.