CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — The body of a Palestine man has been pulled from the Houston Ship Channel following a boating accident over the weekend.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, just after 6 p.m., officials were called to a boating accident near channel marker light 67, about five miles east of Kemah.

According to the CCSO, there were four occupants of an 18-foot watercraft, two adult males and two children, ages 11 and 13. Authorities say the boat turned sharply, throwing all three passengers out of the boat and in to the water. The boat’s operator immediately attempted to recover the three passengers, and was able to rescue the children. The adult passenger was not located at that time.

On Monday, law enforcement recovered the body of the male passenger, identified as Shawn Robert Scarbrough, 40, of Palestine.

"Our heartfelt condolences and prayers for the family and friends of Shawn Scarbrough," the CCSO said in a statement.