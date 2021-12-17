x
OFFICIALS: Body of elderly woman found following house fire in Chapel Hill area

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An elderly woman is dead following a house fire in the Chapel Hill area.

According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, around 12:20 p.m., crews were called to the reports of a structure fire in the 10500 block of Rolling Oaks.

Wen firefighters arrived on scene, they found a house "fully engulfed" in flames. 

Once crews got control of the fire, the found the body of a woman in the back of the house.

Chapel Hill, Arp, Whitehouse and Smith County ESD2 all responded.

The investigation is ongoing.

