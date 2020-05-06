QUITMAN, Texas — The body of a man was pulled from Lake Fork on Friday morning.

According to Wood County Sheriff Tom Castloo, Texas Game Wardens and WCSO deputies recovered the body of William Brown.

According to the Lake Fork Facebook page, Brown, a U.S. Navy veteran and U.S. Postal Service employee, went missing on Lake Fork on Monday while fishing the south end of the lake near the Highway 154 bridge. The post says his boat was later found floating and abandoned.

