Body of Longview man who's been missing since October found in wrecked pickup

The investigation is ongoing.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The body of an East Texas man who's been missing since Oct. was found following a crash in Rusk County.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), on Sunday, a pickup truck was found crashed by a property owner on U.S. 259, jus north of Henderson.

DPS says the pickup and its driver, identified as Clay Kirk, 65, of Longview, had been reported missing and were last seen on Oct. 26, 2021.

The preliminary investigation indicates Kirk was driving his pickup east on SL 571, when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of US 259. DPS says the pickup crossed all lanes of US 259, entered the north ditch and struck a dirt embankment causing the truck to flip.

The pickup came to rest in a wooded area, not visible from the roadway.

Kirk was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Jana Enloe.