Body of missing Lone Star woman found

Brenda Leftwich was reported missing on Nov. 19.

LONE STAR, Texas — The Lone Star Police Department has recovered the body of a missing woman.

Brenda Leftwich was last seen on Nov. 18 and was reported missing on Nov. 19.

According to Lone Star Police, Leftwich was found around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Her body was recovered with the assistance of the Lone Star Fire Department and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens.

After officials notified the family, Leftwich was taken to Nail-Haggard Funeral Home. She will be transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiners Office for autopsy.

"Our deepest heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Ms. Leftwich," officials said.