Body, submerged vehicle found by volunteer dive teams in case of missing Tyler County man

The Adventures With Purpose Dive Team and Chaos Divers located a man's body on Sunday in the Toledo Bend Reservoir.

HUXLEY, Texas — A pair of volunteer dive teams has discovered what is believed to be the body of a Tyler County man who had been missing for six months.

The 'Adventures with Purpose' dive team along with Chaos Divers found a body in a submerged vehicle in the Toledo Bend Reservoir in Shelby County according to a news release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies believe the body is retired military veteran Thomas Thornton, 72, of Tyler County.

The Adventures With Purpose Dive-Team and Chaos Divers found the vehicle near the Huxley Bay Marina in Shelby County according to the release. The team works to help solve missing persons cases and documents the searches on YouTube. According to the AWP website, "12 Missing Person Cold Cases Have Been Solved since 2019, bringing resolution and answers to families looking for their lost loved one." The group has amassed more than 1.4 million subscribers.

Thornton is from the Mt. Neches area and has been missing since March.

The Tyler County Sheriff's Office was told about the body and vehicle on Sunday according to a news release from the department. The body will be taken to a forensic center in Tyler for an autopsy. Tyler County officials joined the efforts to help Shelby County Sheriff's Office and the dive team with the recovery.

From a Tyler County Sheriff's Office news release:

The body, believed to be Mr. Thornton, a retired Military Veteran, will be taken to a Forensic Center in Tyler, Texas, where an autopsy will be conducted and identification confirmed.

The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank, the Adventures With Purpose Dive-Team and Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham and his staff. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family of Mr. Thornton