BODYCAM: Allen police video shows officer who shot and killed shooter

The body camera footage released Wednesday showed the tragic events from the perspective of the officer who neutralized the shooter.

ALLEN, Texas — WARNING: The story contains details some may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Body camera footage of the Allen Premium Outlet mall mass shooting was released Wednesday after a grand jury no-billed the officer who shot and killed the shooter.

The Texas Rangers and the Collin County District Attorney’s Office presented the evidence to the grand jury. The grand jury's no-bill means that after reviewing the evidence, they ruled the use of force was justified under Texas law.

Eight people were killed and several others were injured when a gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday, May 6.