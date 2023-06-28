BODYCAM: Allen police video shows officer who shot and killed shooter

ALLEN, Texas — WARNING: The story contains details some may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Body camera footage of the Allen Premium Outlet mall mass shooting was released Wednesday after a grand jury no-billed the officer who shot and killed the shooter.
The Texas Rangers and the Collin County District Attorney’s Office presented the evidence to the grand jury. The grand jury's no-bill means that after reviewing the evidence, they ruled the use of force was justified under Texas law.
Eight people were killed and several others were injured when a gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday, May 6.
