Bodycam video shows Lufkin police use Taser on man accused of stealing vehicle

LUFKIN, Texas — An aggravated robbery parolee was arrested Sunday after being accused of stealing a vehicle in Lufkin.

According to Lufkin Police, Clinton Polk, 54, was arrested after a woman reported that he stole her vehicle in the 500 block of Kiln Avenue.

The woman told officers she went inside her mother’s home for a minute and left her Dodge Avenger running on the curb when Polk drove away in it.

The woman says she knows Polk because he is her friend’s father. She told officers that she was working as a property manager earlier this year when he paroled and she was able to help him find a place to live. She says he then became infatuated with her.

Due to an incident involving the woman that occurred in June, Polk had a parole warrant. On June 13, she woke up to find him in her bedroom, watching her sleep. She says he then threatened her with a knife and took her phone so she couldn’t call for help.

Polk was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, interfering with an emergency call and possession of marijuana following that incident.

About an hour after reporting that Polk took her vehicle, the victim called 911 again to say he had returned it and was still at her home.

An officer arrived and attempted to detain Polk, but he pushed past the officer and ran on foot down the street. Polk tripped over flower pots in a neighboring yard and the officer deployed his Taser. It made contact with Polk, but the hit did not take him to ground. The officer then loaded another Taser cartridge and continued chasing Polk.

After tripping over a fence, Polk acted as if he was going to surrender. The officer held Polk at taser point as the man began climbing back over the fence. Polk then attempted to take off again but the officer deployed his Taser, making contact.

The hit took Polk to the ground and he was taken into custody on the parole warrant and evading arrest. The officer will file a warrant on Polk for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.