OFFICIALS: Bogus shooting call leads Smith County deputies to armed felon with drugs

Amber Cook, 32, was booked into the Smith County Jail.

LINDALE, Texas — A bogus shooting call led to the arrest of a convicted felon with drugs, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

On Thursday, around 3:20 a.m., Smith County Dispatch received a 911 call from a man who said a woman, identified as Amber Cook, had been shot at 15787 Hickory Drive in Lindale. The caller stated the victim’s boyfriend had shot her in the back with a shotgun and ran away from the location. He further stated the victim was in a small shed covered in vines at this location.

Deputies quickly responded to the address and were able to locate the shed matching the description given by the caller.

"Deputies announced their presence and forced entry into the shed to check the welfare of anyone inside," the SCSO said in a statement. "Upon entry, Amber Cook was located hiding from the deputies in a clothes basket. Upon closer examination, Cook was found to be unharmed and in possession of a shotgun and methamphetamine."

Officials say Cook, 32, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a parole violation warrant.

She was booked into the Smith County Jail.