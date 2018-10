RUSK — A boil notice has been put in place for the Rusk Rural Water Supply.

Rusk Rural Water issued the notice Wednesday afternoon.

Customers are urged to boil their water for two minutes for drinking, cooking and ice making. After boiling the water, customers may cool the water for consumption.

Customers are also encouraged to buy bottled water as an alternative to boiling.

If you have questions, you are urged to call Rusk Rural Water Supply at 903-683-6178.

