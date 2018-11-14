CHEROKEE COUNTY — The Craft-Turney Water Supply issued a boil notice Tuesday for some of its customers in Cherokee County.

Customers affected are in the area of FM 747 South from the southern end of CR 1905 to the end of the water distribution service area. That covers an area of about four miles. All county roads in between are included.

Customers are urged to boil their water before use. This including boil water for drinking, cooking and ice making.

If you have any questions, you are urged to call the Corporation Office at 903-586-9301.

