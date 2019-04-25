WINONA, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality wishes to inform the public about an unauthorized discharge or spill of wastewater has occurred at the Winona Wastewater Facility about 3 a.m. Thursday due to flash flooding.

Residents near Harris Creek at Farm-to-Market Road 16 are to use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute, according to a news release from TCEQ.

This includes water used for drinking, cooking, bathing and tooth brushing.

Residents are asked to avoid contact with waste material, soil and water in the affected area.

TCEQ said the spill will be contained and clean up will begin when the flood waters recede.

Contact the City of Winona at 903-877-3381 for more information.