MARSHALL — A boil water notice was issued for parts of Marshall following a water main break west of Texas and Ida Streets.

The city says they are working to make repairs quickly. Once those repairs are made, a Bac-T water sample will be taken to ensure the water is safe. If so, the notice will expire.

Marshall residents are urged to boil any water for consumption for three minutes.

If anyone has questions, they are urged to contact the Public Works Department at 903-935-4487.

© 2018 KYTX