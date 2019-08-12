RUSK, Texas — The Rusk Rural Water Supply Corporation has issued a boil water notice for parts of Cherokee County.

According to Rusk Rural WSC, the boil water notice affects customers in the following areas:

Farm-to-Market Road 1248

County Road 2107

County Road 2109

County Road 2110

County Road 2111

County Road 2115

County Road 2117

County Road 2118

County Road 2119

County Road 2120

County Road 2121

County Road 2201

County Road 2202

The corporation did not give a cause for the notice.

Customers should bring their water to a boil before drinking, cooking or ice-making. Customers are also encouraged buy bottled water if they choose.

