RUSK, Texas — The Rusk Rural Water Supply Corporation has issued a boil water notice for parts of Cherokee County.
According to Rusk Rural WSC, the boil water notice affects customers in the following areas:
- Farm-to-Market Road 1248
- County Road 2107
- County Road 2109
- County Road 2110
- County Road 2111
- County Road 2115
- County Road 2117
- County Road 2118
- County Road 2119
- County Road 2120
- County Road 2121
- County Road 2201
- County Road 2202
The corporation did not give a cause for the notice.
Customers should bring their water to a boil before drinking, cooking or ice-making. Customers are also encouraged buy bottled water if they choose.
CBS 19 will update this story when the notice is rescinded.