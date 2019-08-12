RUSK, Texas — The Rusk Rural Water Supply Corporation has issued a boil water notice for parts of Cherokee County.

According to Rusk Rural WSC, the boil water notice affects customers in the following areas:

  • Farm-to-Market Road 1248
  • County Road 2107
  • County Road 2109
  • County Road 2110
  • County Road 2111
  • County Road 2115
  • County Road 2117
  • County Road 2118
  • County Road 2119
  • County Road 2120
  • County Road 2121
  • County Road 2201
  • County Road 2202

The corporation did not give a cause for the notice.

Customers should bring their water to a boil before drinking, cooking or ice-making. Customers are also encouraged buy bottled water if they choose.

CBS 19 will update this story when the notice is rescinded.