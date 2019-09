KILGORE, Texas — The West Gregg Special Utility District has issued a boil water notice due to a water main break.

According to the district, the break happened on Farm-to-Market Road 2767.

The affected areas are around Farm-to-Market Road 2767, County Road 3111 and County Road 3186.

As a result, residents should boil their water before consumption. This includes before drinking, washing hands or face and brushing teeth.