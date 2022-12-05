Boil water notice issued by Rusk Rural Water Supply

Customers are being advised to boil their water prior to consumption.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued in certain areas by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to a break in the main line.

The following areas are being affected: Hwy 69 N, FM 2972, Meadow Lark Lane and County Roads 1501, 1502, 1503, 1505, 1506, 1507, 1523, 1524, 1525, 1526, 1527, 1528, 1536, 1537, 1540, 1541, 1605, 1608, 1609, 1618, 1619, 1620 and 1630.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality are asking customers to boil their water prior to drinking, brushing teeth and any other form of consumption.

Customers may also purchase bottled water as well.

Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to bacteria.