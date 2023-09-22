Several Rusk Rural Water Supply customers under water boil notice

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality advices customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

RUSK, Texas — Due to a main line leak, the Rusk Rural Water Supply has issued a notice for certain customers in Rusk on Friday morning.

Below is a list of customers under a boil water notice:

Hwy 84 E (not all of the customer's on Hwy 84 E, if included in the notice you will receive a call if correct phone number is on account)

Hwy 110 & CR 1301

CR 1302

CR 1303

CR 1304

CR 1305

CR 1306

CR 1307

Customers will receive a call if they are affected.

