Several Rusk Rural Water Supply customers under water boil notice

RUSK, Texas — Due to a main line leak, the Rusk Rural Water Supply has issued a notice for certain customers in Rusk on Friday morning.
Below is a list of customers under a boil water notice:
- Hwy 84 E (not all of the customer's on Hwy 84 E, if included in the notice you will receive a call if correct phone number is on account)
- Hwy 110 & CR 1301
- CR 1302
- CR 1303
- CR 1304
- CR 1305
- CR 1306
- CR 1307
Customers will receive a call if they are affected.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality advices customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
The public water system will issue a notice to costumers once the boil water notice is rescinds.