EVADALE, Texas — Officials are revealing new information on the former Evadale Little League coach accused of sex crimes against children.



He faces four new charges, three of which are out of Sabine County.



One new charge is out of Jasper County where he remains behind bars. Three new charges are for continuous sexual assault of a child.



His total bond has been raised to $6.5 million across the two counties.



A lot has happened since Isaacks was arrested in Sabine County last Thursday, December 30, and we're still learning more as the investigation unfolds.



Here's what we know so far.



Isaacks now faces five different charges, which could mean as many as five victims are involved.



Let's go back to last Thursday when he was first arrested in Sabine County.



Friday he was transferred to the Jasper County Jail, where he was charged with one count of indecency with a child, law enforcement searched his home, and his bond was set at $500,000. Sunday, his bond was raised to $1 million for that charge. On Tuesday, Jasper County an additional charge of continuous sex abuse of a child, raising his bond to $5 million in the county.



On Tuesday, he was also charged with three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child in Sabine County. The charges in Sabine County carry a $500,000 bond amount with each count, bringing his total bond in the county to $1.5 million.



This is an ongoing investigation, so officials are asking people with information to come forward.



"We are asking anyone with any information that they contact the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office or the Jasper County Sheriff's Office," said Sabine County Sheriff Thomas Maddox.



Four of the charges against Isaacks are “continuous sexual contact.”



We spoke with one of the moms of the alleged victims on Friday, and she said the abuse went on for years.



"It happened to my child starting in 2016, 2017 when he was about five, six years old, and the last time was in 2020," the mother of one victim said.



Currently, Sabine County and Jasper County are running separate investigations. 12News has also confirmed the FBI is also involved.



Meanwhile, the little league confirms Isaacks has been removed from any involvement with the league.