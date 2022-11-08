Bones found in submerged car identified as Port Neches man missing since 2008

The bones were discovered in a submerged car that matched the car he was last reported to be driving 14 years ago.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The remains of a Port Neches man missing for more than 14 years have been identified almost four months after they were found in a car submerged in a Port Arthur canal.

The remains have been positively identified as those of Adrian Lozoya,25, according to the Port Neches Police Department.

The bones were sent to the University of North Texas' Center for Identification after they were discovered in a car that matched the car Lozoya was last reported to have been driving in May of 2008.

Port Arthur Police and firefighters made the discovery on August 10, 2022, while searching for Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, of Port Arthur, who was last seen in Port Arthur on July 24, 2022.

Firefighters were using sonar that day to search for Harris' car when they found two cars in the canal.

Divers from the fire department found Harris' body inside his car according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

The bones now known to belong to Lozoya were found in a red 1993 Acura sedan.

He was last seen leaving an IHOP restaurant located in the 8600 block of Memorial Boulevard on May 4, 2008, according to the Charley Project website.

Lozoya was last seen at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 4, 2008, at the iHop restaurant on Memorial Blvd according to Texas Equusearch. The iHop is about three miles north of where police made their discovery this week.

Former Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine remembered Lozoya's missing person case from 2008.

A family member of Lozoya heard about the car being found and called Port Neches Police he told 12News in August 2022.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.