ATHENS, Texas — The family of Christopher Bonilla, the boy killed in January's bus vs. train crash, has filed a lawsuit against Athens ISD among others.

Bonilla was killed on Jan. 25 when an Athens ISD school bus was hit by a train at the Cream Level Road Crossing. Bonilla was 13.

Nine-year-old Joselyne Torres was hurt in the crash.

According to court records, the defendants in the suit are:

Athens ISD

John Franklin Stevens, the bus driver at the wheel at the time of the crash

Union Pacific Railroad Company

Roger Johnson, the locomotive's engineer

Robert Ray, the train's conductor

Along with Christopher's mother Maria de Lourdes Bonilla, the plaintiffs include Selene Silva and Christian Torres, the parents of Joselyn. The plaintiffs are being represented by Chip Brooker.

Brooker provided CBS19 with a copy of the suit.

The suit alleges the crossing was steep and dangerous, leaving Stevens unable to see the approaching train.

The suit also alleges the Union Pacific crew failed to keep a proper look out for the bus and did not sound the horn or brake in time for the crash.

Meanwhile, John Franklin Stevens is awaiting trial for negligent homicide.

