Isabella Sains moved to Tyler two months ago. She eventually ended up walking the halls as a fourth grade student.

“It was kinda nervous and exciting at the same time,” Isabella Sains said.

Even as the newest kid on the block she did not shy away when she noticed a student in need.

"It was really sad to see she didn't have enough. Or that her family didn't have enough,” Isabella said.

"Bella not only saw that but she immediately took action to help others,” Julie Shumake, principal at Bonner Elementary school said.

She immediately turned to her mother to ask for help.

"I came home.She asked me what was wrong because I was really sad,” Isabella said.

Isabella and her parents immediately jumped into action, collecting hygiene products for not only the student in need, but any students that could use a helping hand.

A Facebook post by Isabella's mom and dad, got recognition by many.

"Really all we did was help get her post up on Facebook, and the rest was all her idea,” Isabella’s father Jonathan said.

Isabella's dad says they receive on average three boxes per week.

"We still have a bunch more stuff at our house,” Isabella said.

Isabella leaves one message to anyone who sees someone else in need.

But it takes someone really special to knowhow to give,” Isabella said.

You can bring a Ziploc bag with hygiene items or a full box.

Items include but are not limited to:

Shampoo

Conditioner

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Deodorant

Lotion

If you’d like to donate to the school contact Bonner Elementary

