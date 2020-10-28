x
BOOS AND BASEBALL: Lindale High School baseball team puts on 3rd annual Monster Mash

LINDALE, Texas — Lindale High School's third annual Monster Mash intra-squad baseball game took place Tuesday night and the costumes were outstanding.

And I'm not talking about skeletons or ghosts — these costumes were "utterly" ridiculous!

It was rainy out there, and players were slipping and sliding all over the place like penguins. There was even a firefighter to extinguish the hits parade!

And to stand in the batter's box, well, you couldn't be a chicken!

If you did get a hit, you were told to just run the bases. There was no "hot doogin'" out there.

Are these jokes getting old? Can you not 'bear" it anymore? Do I have more puns? You bet I "yaba daba do!"

And the turnout to the game, well, it was huge! That's what I'm "taco-ing" about!

We have such a great community-backing," said head baseball coach Richard Sanguinetti."It's been great. Our community's been awesome about it, just coming out and supporting the kids."

