BOOS AND BASEBALL: Lindale High School baseball team puts on 3rd annual Monster Mash

It was rainy out there, and players were slipping and sliding all over the place like penguins. There was even a firefighter to extinguish the hits parade!

LINDALE, Texas — Lindale High School's third annual Monster Mash intra-squad baseball game took place Tuesday night and the costumes were outstanding.

And I'm not talking about skeletons or ghosts — these costumes were "utterly" ridiculous!

It was rainy out there, and players were slipping and sliding all over the place like penguins. There was even a firefighter to extinguish the hits parade!

And to stand in the batter's box, well, you couldn't be a chicken!

If you did get a hit, you were told to just run the bases. There was no "hot doogin'" out there.

Are these jokes getting old? Can you not 'bear" it anymore? Do I have more puns? You bet I "yaba daba do!"

And the turnout to the game, well, it was huge! That's what I'm "taco-ing" about!